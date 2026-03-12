Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.21%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,627.81 today based on a price of $68.94 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.