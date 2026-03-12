Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.54%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion.
Buying $100 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $100 of CIEN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $597.53 today based on a price of $337.05 for CIEN at the time of writing.
Ciena's Performance Over Last 5 Years
