Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.38%. Currently, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In AIQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of AIQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,931.53 today based on a price of $48.61 for AIQ at the time of writing.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

