abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSE:SIVR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.22%. Currently, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion.

Buying $100 In SIVR: If an investor had bought $100 of SIVR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $317.09 today based on a price of $79.50 for SIVR at the time of writing.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

