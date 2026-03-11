KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.46%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion.

Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,983.71 today based on a price of $1460.00 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.