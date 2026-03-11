Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.34%. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion.

Buying $100 In AAOI: If an investor had bought $100 of AAOI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $722.26 today based on a price of $126.65 for AAOI at the time of writing.

Applied Optoelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

