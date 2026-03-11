Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.46%. Currently, Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In KGC: If an investor had bought $1000 of KGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,731.10 today based on a price of $32.10 for KGC at the time of writing.

Kinross Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

