ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.35%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $537.06 billion.
Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $253.49 today based on a price of $1383.66 for ASML at the time of writing.
ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
