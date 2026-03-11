Abundia Global Impact (AMEX:AGIG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.12%. Currently, Abundia Global Impact has a market capitalization of $71.88 million.

Buying $100 In AGIG: If an investor had bought $100 of AGIG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $868.25 today based on a price of $1.72 for AGIG at the time of writing.

Abundia Global Impact's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

