Sprott Physical Silver (NYSE:PSLV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.96%. Currently, Sprott Physical Silver has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion.

Buying $100 In PSLV: If an investor had bought $100 of PSLV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $306.59 today based on a price of $28.90 for PSLV at the time of writing.

Sprott Physical Silver's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.