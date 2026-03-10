Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.22%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion.

Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,371.02 today based on a price of $209.27 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.