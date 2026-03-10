Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vanguard Information Tech ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (NYSE:VGT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.16%. Currently, Vanguard Information Tech ETF has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion.

Buying $100 In VGT: If an investor had bought $100 of VGT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.07 today based on a price of $731.99 for VGT at the time of writing.

Vanguard Information Tech ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

