March 10, 2026 6:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Block 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Block (NYSE:XYZ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.56%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In XYZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of XYZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,650.30 today based on a price of $65.50 for XYZ at the time of writing.

Block's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved