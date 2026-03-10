$1000 Invested In Block 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Block (NYSE:XYZ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.56%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In XYZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of XYZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,650.30 today based on a price of $65.50 for XYZ at the time of writing.

Block's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.