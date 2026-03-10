March 10, 2026 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In L3Harris Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.88%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion.

Buying $100 In LHX: If an investor had bought $100 of LHX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $792.20 today based on a price of $362.01 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

