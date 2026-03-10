movers image
March 10, 2026 6:00 PM 1 min read

A Look Into Ross Stores Inc's Price Over Earnings

Ross Stores P/E Compared to Competitors

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Ross Stores has a better P/E ratio of 32.1 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 20.86 of the Specialty Retail industry. Ideally, one might believe that Ross Stores Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved