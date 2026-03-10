March 10, 2026 4:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 44.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.41%. Currently, Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion.

Buying $100 In LEU: If an investor had bought $100 of LEU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,731.79 today based on a price of $200.84 for LEU at the time of writing.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved