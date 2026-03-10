If You Invested $100 In Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 44.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.41%. Currently, Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion.
Buying $100 In LEU: If an investor had bought $100 of LEU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,731.79 today based on a price of $200.84 for LEU at the time of writing.
Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
