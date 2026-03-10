March 10, 2026 4:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In NextEra Energy Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.81%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $680.97 today based on a price of $91.54 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

