Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardinal Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.67%. Currently, Cardinal Health has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion.

Buying $100 In CAH: If an investor had bought $100 of CAH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $385.24 today based on a price of $220.76 for CAH at the time of writing.

Cardinal Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.