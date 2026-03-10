If You Invested $1000 In Federal National Mortgage Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Federal National Mortgage (OTC:FNMA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.48%. Currently, Federal National Mortgage has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In FNMA: If an investor had bought $1000 of FNMA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,867.92 today based on a price of $6.15 for FNMA at the time of writing.

Federal National Mortgage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

