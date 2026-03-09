Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSE:SOXL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 32.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.39%. Currently, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion.

Buying $100 In SOXL: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $23,834.61 today based on a price of $52.65 for SOXL at the time of writing.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

