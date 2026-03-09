Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSE:VUG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, Vanguard Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion.

Buying $100 In VUG: If an investor had bought $100 of VUG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $446.59 today based on a price of $464.10 for VUG at the time of writing.

Vanguard Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.