State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.29%. Currently, State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In XLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of XLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,111.82 today based on a price of $139.59 for XLK at the time of writing.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.