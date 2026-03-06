Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 24.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.2%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion.

Buying $100 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $100 of KTOS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,295.51 today based on a price of $86.70 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.