Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.62%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion.

Buying $100 In AEM: If an investor had bought $100 of AEM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $910.59 today based on a price of $222.00 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

