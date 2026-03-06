Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 29.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.3%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $416.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In MU: If an investor had bought $1000 of MU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $34,255.32 today based on a price of $370.19 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

