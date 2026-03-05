Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Sony Group has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion.

Buying $100 In SONY: If an investor had bought $100 of SONY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $491.41 today based on a price of $21.45 for SONY at the time of writing.

Sony Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.