AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.94%. Currently, AXT has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXTI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXTI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,564.30 today based on a price of $38.30 for AXTI at the time of writing.

AXT's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.