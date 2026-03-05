In the current market session, Expand Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:EXE) share price is at $105.46, after a 0.27% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 2.93%, but in the past year, spiked by 10.56%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Expand Energy P/E Compared to Competitors

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against it's past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also could indicate that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 19.3 in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry, Expand Energy Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 13.98. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than it's industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.