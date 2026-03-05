United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.99%. Currently, United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion.

Buying $100 In USO: If an investor had bought $100 of USO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.18 today based on a price of $94.48 for USO at the time of writing.

