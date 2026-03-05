Matt Aboud, SVP at Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), disclosed an insider sell on March 4, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Aboud's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 15,097 shares of Century Aluminum. The total transaction value is $793,097.

Century Aluminum shares are trading down 0.31% at $52.0 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Delving into Century Aluminum's Background

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard-grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Breaking Down Century Aluminum's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Century Aluminum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.27% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Century Aluminum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Century Aluminum's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.