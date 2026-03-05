LS Power Equity Advisors LLC, 10% Owner at NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), reported an insider sell on March 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: LLC's recent move involves selling 16,129,269 shares of NRG Energy. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $2,645,200,116.

Monitoring the market, NRG Energy's shares down by 0.66% at $161.99 during Thursday's morning.

Get to Know NRG Energy Better

NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the US, with 6 million customers. Vivint Smart Home, which NRG acquired in 2023, has 2 million home-services customers. NRG also is one of the largest US independent power producers, with 13 gigawatts of coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. The LS Power asset acquisition adds 13 GW of gas-fired power plants mostly in the Eastern US. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

NRG Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: NRG Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 16.12, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of NRG Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.