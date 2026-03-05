Full Transcript: Eastern Q4 2025 Earnings Call by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below. This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/. The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1757/53645 Full Transcript OPERATOR Good morning and welcome to the Eastern Company fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and the floor will be open for questions following the presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during this conference, please press 0 on your phone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mary Ann Barr, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary at the Eastern Company. Mary Ann, the floor is yours. Mary Ann Barr Ryan Schroeder Nicholas Vallejos Ryan Schroeder OPERATOR Ryan Schroeder OPERATOR Thank you very much. This does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation. Summary Eastern reported a 9% year-over-year decline in revenue for 2025, totaling $249 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin decreasing to 7.8% from 9.6% in the previous year. Strategic initiatives included reducing the cost base by $4 million through restructuring, divesting underperforming assets, and neutralizing $10 million in tariff exposure. The company strengthened its balance sheet by refinancing its credit facility, reducing debt by $8.7 million, and returning $2.7 million to shareholders. Operational highlights included a 25% growth in the Asia business, despite challenging markets like heavy truck and automotive sectors. Management expressed cautious optimism for a more favorable demand environment in 2026 and emphasized a disciplined approach to M&A opportunities. Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs © 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here. Posted In: NewsMarketsTrading IdeasBZ-CCI

Good moRning and thank you eveRyone foR joining us this moRning foR a Review of the EasteRn Company's Results foR the fouRth quaRteR and full yeaR 2025. With me on the call aRe Ryan SchRoedeR, Chief Executive OfficeR and Nicholas Vallejos, Chief Financial OfficeR. The Company issued its eaRnings pRess Release yesteRday afteR maRket close. If anyone has not yet seen the Release, please visit the InvestoRs InfoRmation section of the company's website, www.easteRncompany.com wheRe you will find the Release undeR Financial News. Please note that some of the infoRmation you will heaR duRing today's call will consist of foRwaRd looking statements about the Company's futuRe financial peRfoRmance and business pRospects, including without limitation statements RegaRding Revenue, gRoss maRgins, opeRating expenses, otheR income and expenses, taxes and business outlook. These foRwaRd looking statements aRe subject to Risks and unceRtainties that could cause actual Results oR tRends to diffeR significantly fRom those pRojected in these foRwaRd looking statements. We undeRtake no obligation to Review oR update any foRwaRd looking statements to Reflect events oR ciRcumstances that occuR afteR the call. FoR moRe infoRmation RegaRding these Risks and unceRtainties, please RefeR to Risk factoRs discussed in ouR SEC filings, including FoRm 10K filed with the SEC on MaRch 3, 2026 foR the fiscal yeaR 2025. In addition, duRing today's call we will discuss non GAAP financial measuRes that we believe aRe useful as supplemental measuRes of EasteRn's peRfoRmance. These non GAAP measuRes should be consideRed in addition to and not as a substitute foR oR in isolation fRom GAAP Results. A Reconciliation of each of the non GAAP measuRes discussed duRing today's call to the most diRectly compaRable GAAP measuRe can be found in the eaRnings pRess Release. With that intRoduction, I'll tuRn the call oveR to Ryan.

Thanks Marianne. 2025 was a year defined by two things challenging end markets, particularly heavy truck and automotive, and significant operational progress that positions us well for the future. Our primary end markets remained under pressure throughout most of the year, though we began to see early signs of stabilization in November and December. At the same time, we were navigating tariff impacts and broader macro uncertainties. As a result, our financial performance reflects both the difficult environment and the actions we took to respond decisively. For the full year, revenue was $249 million, down 9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million, representing a 7.8% margin, compared to 26.3 million or 9.6% margin last year. Importantly, the performance represents roughly a 7% margin on reduced operating scale, which we view as a commendable outcome given the revenue pressure. Encouragingly, the fourth quarter showed sequential improvement. Revenue increased 4% from the third quarter, rising from $55.3 million to 57.5. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.1 million sequentially. That reflects a 50% margin on the incremental revenue from Q3, clear evidence that our cost actions are working and flowing through to the bottom line. As volume stabilized, while we couldn't control when the markets would turn, we made sure that 2025 would be the year we prepared Eastern to win going forward. Here's what we did in 2025 we made the decisive structural changes to Eastern's cost base portfolio and operating model. As a result, Eastern is leaner, more focused and better positioned with a solid foundation for its next chapter of growth. First, we lowered our cost structure. We reduced our cost base, generating approximately $4 million in annual savings from restructuring and footprint optimization initiatives. At the same time, we strengthened leadership. We hired Zach Gorney to lead Eberhard, promoted Emilio Ruffalo to lead Big three, and added two strong commercial leaders to drive growth in both of those businesses. Second, we streamlined the portfolio. We divested the underperforming Centralia Mold division of Big three, a business that was a drag on earnings. This allowed us to concentrate capital and management attention on our high conviction core businesses. Third, we addressed tariffs head on. We neutralized approximately $10 million of tariff exposure, offsetting substantially all of the impact through pricing actions and supply chain cost reductions. We are also building more flexible and resilient supply chains, giving customers multiple sourcing options both domestic and offshore so we can pivot as the trade environment evolves. Fourth, we invested in future revenue. We executed a commercial real a realignment to strengthen our go to market capabilities going into 2026, expanding new customer relationships and targeting new end markets. We maintained our investment in product development throughout 2025 with output that will become increasingly visible in 26 and beyond. Notably, our Asia business grew 25% year over year following the deployment of dedicated sales resources in the region, a geography where we see opportunity for incremental profitable growth going into the future. Fifth, we strengthen the balance sheet. We enhance financial flexibility by refinancing our credit facility. The incremental capital supports organic growth, provides a buffer against macro uncertainty, and positions us to act decisively when the right M and A opportunity arises. Finally, we demonstrated capital discipline. We reduced debt by $8.7 million, returned $2.7 million to shareholders, and repurchased approximately 153,000 shares, or about 2.5% of shares outstanding. Our operating model demonstrated resilience. A 9% revenue decline resulted in only a 20 basis point of gross margin erosion in the fourth quarter. Sequential Financial improvement and momentum in our sales funnel suggest the third quarter represented the trough. To summarize, we exited 2025 with a leaner cost structure, a more efficient operational footprint, a stronger balance sheet, and a leadership team that is action oriented and focused on results. 2025 was the year we built the foundation. I'll now turn the call over to Nick to review our fourth quarter and full year financials results in more detail. Nick, over to you.

Thanks Ryan. Before I review the Company's financial results from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and 2025, please note that fiscal year 2025 was a 53 week year with the fourth quarter spanning 14 weeks compared to 13 weeks in the prior year period. Beginning with net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, net sales decreased 13.7% to 57.5 million from 66.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was due to lower shipments of returnable transport packaging products and truck mirror assemblies. For the full year 2025, net sales decreased 9% to 249 million from 272.8 million in 2024, also due to lower shipments of returnable transport packaging products and truck mirror assemblies. Our backlog as of January 3, 2026 was 81.1 million, a decrease of 10% or about or 8 million from 89.1 million as of December 28, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower orders for returnable transport packaging products. Gross margin as a percentage of sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 22.8% compared to 23% in the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to higher material costs on lower sales volumes for the full year of 2025. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 22.9% compared to 24.7% compared to 2024. The decline was attributable to the same factors as a percentage of net sales. Product development costs were 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.7% in the prior period. For the full year 2025 and 2024, product development costs as a percentage of net sales were 1.6% and 1.8% respectively. Our investment in new products remains disciplined relative to the revenue base during the year. Selling and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased 1.2 million or 10.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by lower commissions, lower legal fees and personnel related costs for the full year. Selling and administrative expenses were essentially flat versus 2024, though 2025 included 2.5 million of restructuring charges primarily related to the reduction in force in the second quarter and facility cost actions. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.2 million or 3.8% of net sales compared to 3 million or 4.5% of net sales in the prior year period. Other income and expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.2 million of expense compared to 0.3 million of expense in the prior period. For the full year 2025, other expense was 0.5 million compared to 0.4 million of expense in 2024, an increase of 0.1 million. The increase was driven primarily by a one time 0.5 million write off of unamortized deferred financing fees associated with the termination of our prior TD bank agreement recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 in connection with our refinancing into a new 100 million five year revolving credit facility with Citizens Bank. Partially offset this charge was a recovery of employment tax credits during the year. Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.7 million, unchanged from the same period in the prior year. For the full year, interest expense was 2.7 million, essentially flat with 2.7 million recorded in fiscal 2024. Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to 1.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the same period in 2024. For the full year 2025, net income from continuing operations decreased 57% to 6 million or $0.98 per diluted share compared to 13.2 million or $2.13 per diluted share for 2024. Turning to our balance sheet during the fourth quarter we refinanced our credit facility. In October we entered into a new 100 million five year revolving credit facility with Citizens bank, which supports our long term growth and enhances our financial flexibility. As of March 3, 2026, we had 66 million of availability under the Citizens Facility. At the end of Q4 2025, our senior net leverage ratio was 1.35 to 1 compared to 1.64 to 1 at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 1.23 to 1 at the end of Q4 2024. During the year, we returned 2.7 million to shareholders through dividends. We also repurchased approximately 153,000 shares, or about 3.7 million of common stock under the repurchase program authorized by our board in April 2024. That completes my financial review. I'll now turn the call back to Ryan.

Thanks, Nick. So, turning to 2026, after spending 2025 doing the structural work, we enter the year with a leaner cost base, a strengthening commercial pipeline and end market conditions that, while still evolving, are moving in the right direction. The leading indicators we monitor most closely, including order flow, particularly in November and December, OEM production signals and the depth and quality of our opportunity funnel, are pointing in a more favorable direction than they were a year ago. We remain disciplined in our outlook, but we are cautiously optimistic that we are entering a more constructive demand environment. M&A continues to be an important component of our long term value creation strategy. We are actively evaluating opportunities that meet our strategic and financial criteria and the pipeline of potential transactions has grown meaningfully over the past year. That said, our approach remains highly disciplined. We're focused on targets that are strategically aligned and immediately accretive. We'll update shareholders when there is something meaningful to share. Before opening the call for questions, I'd like to briefly address the Board and governance matters. In 2025, we welcomed Chan Galbato to our Board. Chan brings significant experience that is highly relevant to our end markets and long term strategy. Earlier this week we announced that Charlie Henry and Mike Marty will not stand for re election. I want to sincerely thank both Charlie and Mike for their years of service and meaningful contributions to Eastern. We also use this opportunity to thoughtfully reduce the size of the Board, improving agility and decision making effectiveness. In parallel, we conducted a careful review of our corporate bylaws and implemented several updates designed to enhance shareholder alignment and governance transparency. We'll provide additional details in our upcoming proxy filing with that operator. Please open the line for questions.

Thank you very much. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your phone keypad. Now a confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For anyone using speaker equipment, it might be necessary to pick up your handset before you press the keys. Please wait a moment whilst we poll for questions. Okay, just a reminder there, it's Star one if you would like to ask a question. Okay, I'm not seeing any questions in the queue at the moment. There are no questions at the moment, Ryan.

Okay, well, thank you, Jenny. And thank you everyone for joining us today. To close 2025 was the year that we built the foundation. We took decisive action to lower costs, strengthen our portfolio, reinforce our balance sheet and invest for future growth, all while navigating a challenging market environment. As we enter 2026, we do so as a leaner, more focused and more resilient organization. Early indicators are encouraging, our commercial pipeline is strengthening and our operating model has demonstrated its ability to perform across cycles. We remain disciplined, focused on execution and committed to delivering long term value for our shareholders. With that, I'd like to say thank you for your continued support in Eastern and we look forward to updating you next quarter.

