Abundia Global Impact (AMEX:AGIG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.31%. Currently, Abundia Global Impact has a market capitalization of $80.11 million.

Buying $1000 In AGIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGIG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $11,128.21 today based on a price of $2.17 for AGIG at the time of writing.

Abundia Global Impact's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

