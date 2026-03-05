Looking into the current session, Carnival Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading at $27.88, after a 0.46% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 10.94%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 35.71%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Carnival P/E Compared to Competitors

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against it's past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also could indicate that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 60.67 in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry, Carnival Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 13.87. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than it's industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.