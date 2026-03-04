Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.57%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,135.56 today based on a price of $573.68 for CMI at the time of writing.

Cummins's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.