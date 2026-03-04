Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.27%. Currently, Garmin has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion.

Buying $100 In GRMN: If an investor had bought $100 of GRMN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $736.17 today based on a price of $248.75 for GRMN at the time of writing.

Garmin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.