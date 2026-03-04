Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:MGK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion.

Buying $100 In MGK: If an investor had bought $100 of MGK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $486.66 today based on a price of $390.00 for MGK at the time of writing.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

