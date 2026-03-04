Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.07%. Currently, Iron Mountain has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion.

Buying $100 In IRM: If an investor had bought $100 of IRM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $294.89 today based on a price of $107.84 for IRM at the time of writing.

Iron Mountain's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

