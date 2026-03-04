TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.74%. Currently, TechnipFMC has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion.

Buying $100 In FTI: If an investor had bought $100 of FTI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $718.83 today based on a price of $65.27 for FTI at the time of writing.

TechnipFMC's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

