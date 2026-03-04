Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.63%. Currently, Telefonica Brasil has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In VIV: If an investor had bought $1000 of VIV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,160.53 today based on a price of $16.03 for VIV at the time of writing.

Telefonica Brasil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

