ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.12%. Currently, ResMed has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In RMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of RMD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,446.13 today based on a price of $256.36 for RMD at the time of writing.

ResMed's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

