ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.53%. Currently, ArcelorMittal has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In MT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,489.05 today based on a price of $61.61 for MT at the time of writing.

ArcelorMittal's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.