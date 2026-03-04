On March 4, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Alexandros Aldous, General Counsel at The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Aldous sold 29,500 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse. The total transaction amounted to $2,100,990.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, The Chefs' Warehouse shares are trading at $62.43, showing a down of 0.69%.

Get to Know The Chefs' Warehouse Better

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States, the Middle East and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

The Chefs' Warehouse's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: The Chefs' Warehouse displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 24.21% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The Chefs' Warehouse's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.56.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.61.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

