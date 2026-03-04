GEORGES ANTOUN, Chief Commercial Officer at First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), executed a substantial insider sell on March 4, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: ANTOUN opted to sell 1,958 shares of First Solar, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $381,712.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals First Solar shares up by 0.85%, trading at $199.21.

Delving into First Solar's Background

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 79.67% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 38.29% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): First Solar's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 4.25.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.