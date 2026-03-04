Making a noteworthy insider sell on March 4, Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer at First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Widmar's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 7,738 shares of First Solar. The total transaction value is $1,516,106.

At Wednesday morning, First Solar shares are up by 0.79%, trading at $199.1.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

A Deep Dive into First Solar's Financials

Revenue Growth: First Solar's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 79.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, First Solar adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of First Solar's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.