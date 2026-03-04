Making a noteworthy insider sell on March 4, Kumar Kuntal Verma, Chief Manufacturing Officer at First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Verma opted to sell 3,426 shares of First Solar, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $671,256.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals First Solar shares up by 0.79%, trading at $199.1.

Discovering First Solar: A Closer Look

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Understanding the Numbers: First Solar's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 79.67% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

