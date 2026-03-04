Revealing a significant insider sell on March 4, James Patrick Buehler, Chief Product Officer at First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Buehler sold 1,361 shares of First Solar. The total transaction value is $266,660.

During Wednesday's morning session, First Solar shares up by 0.79%, currently priced at $196.88.

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Breaking Down First Solar's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: First Solar displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 79.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

