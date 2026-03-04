On March 4, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Alexander Bradley, Chief Financial Officer at First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Bradley's decision to sell 3,194 shares of First Solar was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $625,800.

Monitoring the market, First Solar's shares up by 0.79% at $199.1 during Wednesday's morning.

Delving into First Solar's Background

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: First Solar displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 79.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, First Solar adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of First Solar's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.