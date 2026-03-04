L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In LHX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LHX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,109.30 today based on a price of $366.99 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

