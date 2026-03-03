Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.94%. Currently, Battalion Oil has a market capitalization of $442.41 million.

Buying $100 In BATL: If an investor had bought $100 of BATL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $212.18 today based on a price of $26.88 for BATL at the time of writing.

Battalion Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

